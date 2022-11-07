Científicos resuelven un misterio de física de hace 80 años

La electrificación por contacto (CE) fue la primera y única fuente de electricidad de la humanidad hasta aproximadamente el siglo XVIII, pero su verdadera naturaleza sigue siendo un misterio. Hoy en día, se considera un componente crítico de tecnologías como impresoras láser, procesos de producción de LCD, recubrimientos electrostáticos, separación de plásticos para reciclaje y más, además de ser un riesgo industrial significativo (daños a sistemas electrónicos, explosiones en minas de carbón, incendios en plantas químicas) debido a las descargas electrostáticas (ESD) que acompañan a la CE. Un estudio de 2008 fue publicado en templar la naturaleza Descubrí que en el vacío, las ESD de una simple cinta adhesiva son tan fuertes que generan suficientes rayos X para tomar una imagen de rayos X de un dedo.

Durante mucho tiempo, se creyó que dos materiales de contacto/deslizamiento cargan en direcciones opuestas y uniformes. Sin embargo, después de CE, se descubrió que ambas superficies separadas tienen cargas (+) y (-). La formación del llamado mosaico de carga se ha atribuido a la experiencia de la incapacidad de producir, la heterogeneidad inherente de los materiales en contacto o la “naturaleza aleatoria” general de la CE.

Un equipo de investigación, dirigido por el profesor Bartosz A. Grzybowski (Departamento de Química) del Centro de Materiales Blandos y Vivos, dentro del Instituto de Ciencias Básicas (IBS) en Instituto Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología de Ulsan (UNIST) Ha investigado posibles fuentes de envío de mosaicos durante más de una década. Se espera que el estudio ayude a controlar las descargas electrostáticas potencialmente dañinas y se publicó recientemente en la revista

In the paper published recently in Nature Physics, the group of Professor Grzybowski shows that charge mosaics are a direct consequence of ESD. The experiments demonstrate that between delaminating materials the sequences of “sparks” are created and they are responsible for forming the (+/-) charge distributions that are symmetrical on both materials.

“You might think that a discharge can only bring charges to zero, but it actually can locally invert them. It is connected with the fact that it is much easier to ignite the ‘spark’ than to extinguish it,” says Dr. Yaroslav Sobolev, the lead author of the paper. “Even when the charges are reduced to zero, the spark keeps going powered by the field of adjacent regions untouched by this spark.”

The proposed theory explains why charge mosaics were seen on many different materials, including sheets of paper, rubbing balloons, steel balls rolling on Teflon surfaces, or polymers detached from the same or other polymers. It also hints at the origin of the crackling noise when you peel off a sticky tape – it might be a manifestation of the plasma discharges plucking the tape like a guitar string. Presented research should help control the potentially harmful electrostatic discharges and bring us closer to a true understanding of the nature of contact electrification, noted the research team.

