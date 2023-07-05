La representación del universo de Quasar “Clocks” fue 5 veces más lenta después del Big Bang

Los datos de observación de casi 200 cuásares muestran que Einstein tenía razón, una vez más, sobre la expansión temporal del universo.

Los científicos han notado por primera vez que el universo primitivo se movía en cámara extremadamente lenta, desbloqueando uno de los misterios del universo en expansión de Einstein.

La teoría general de la relatividad de Einstein significa que deberíamos observar el universo distante, y por lo tanto antiguo, funcionando mucho más lentamente de lo que lo hace hoy. Sin embargo, mirar hacia atrás en ese momento ha resultado difícil de alcanzar. Los científicos ahora han podido resolver este misterio utilizando cuásares como “relojes”.

dijo el autor principal del estudio, el profesor Geraint Lewis de la Escuela de Física de la Universidad de Sydney y el Instituto de Astronomía de Sydney.

“Si estuvieras ahí afuera, en este universo infantil, un segundo parecería un segundo, pero desde nuestra ubicación, más de 12 mil millones de años en el futuro, ese tiempo temprano parece estar retrasándose”.

La investigación fue publicada el 3 de julio en astronomía natural.

El profesor Lewis y su coautor, el Dr. Brendon Brewer de la Universidad de Auckland, utilizaron datos observados de casi 200 cuásares (agujeros negros supermasivos en el centro de las primeras galaxias) para analizar esta dilatación del tiempo.

“Gracias a Einstein, sabemos que el tiempo y el espacio están entrelazados, y desde el amanecer de los tiempos en la singularidad del Big Bang, el universo se ha estado expandiendo”, dijo el profesor Lewis.

“Esta expansión del espacio significa que nuestras observaciones del universo primitivo deberían parecer mucho más lentas que los flujos de tiempo actuales.

"En este artículo, lo demostramos unos mil millones de años después del Big Bang."

Previously, astronomers have confirmed this slow-motion universe back to about half the age of the universe using supernovae – massive exploding stars – as ‘standard clocks’. But while supernovae are exceedingly bright, they are difficult to observe at the immense distances needed to peer into the early universe.

By observing quasars, this time horizon has been rolled back to just a tenth the age of the universe, confirming that the universe appears to speed up as it ages.

Professor Lewis said: “Where supernovae act like a single flash of light, making them easier to study, quasars are more complex, like an ongoing firework display.

“What we have done is unravel this firework display, showing that quasars, too, can be used as standard markers of time for the early universe.”

Professor Lewis worked with astro-statistician Dr. Brewer to examine details of 190 quasars observed over two decades. Combining the observations taken at different colors (or wavelengths) – green light, red light, and into the infrared – they were able to standardize the ‘ticking’ of each quasar. Through the application of Bayesian analysis, they found the expansion of the universe imprinted on each quasar’s ticking.

“With these exquisite data, we were able to chart the tick of the quasar clocks, revealing the influence of expanding space,” Professor Lewis said.

These results further confirm Einstein’s picture of an expanding universe but contrast earlier studies that had failed to identify the time dilation of distant quasars.

“These earlier studies led people to question whether quasars are truly cosmological objects, or even if the idea of expanding space is correct,” Professor Lewis said.

“With these new data and analysis, however, we’ve been able to find the elusive tick of the quasars and they behave just as Einstein’s relativity predicts,” he said.

Reference: “Detection of the cosmological time dilation of high-redshift quasars” by Geraint F. Lewis and Brendon J. Brewer, 3 July 2023, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-023-02029-2