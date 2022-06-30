El asteroide más peligroso conocido por la humanidad el año pasado no chocará contra la Tierra hasta dentro de al menos 100 años

Se descarta impacto en 2052 cuando la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA) inicia la cuenta atrás para el Día del Asteroide

Justo a tiempo para el Día Mundial del Asteroide: una roca espacial amenazada que ha estado en la cima de las listas de riesgo en todo el mundo durante meses, con una posibilidad real de impactar contra la Tierra el 2 de abril de 2052. Ahora, el equipo de asteroides de la Agencia Espacial Europea está trabajando con expertos del Observatorio de Europa del Sur ([{” attribute=””>ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.

With Asteroid Day Live 2022 set for June 30, we can safely say that the riskiest asteroid known to humankind in the last year will not impact the Earth – at least not for the next century.

What was it like to track this asteroid? Get the full story in ESA’s fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how European experts handle asteroid risks in the official countdown to Asteroid Day live on June 30, airing at 10:25 CEST on AsteroidDay.org and via ESA WebTV.

Impact 2052

2021 QM1 was first discovered on August 28, 2021, by the Mount Lemmon Observatory, located north of Tucson, Arizona. At the beginning, nothing stood out as unusual about the discovery – about a dozen new near-Earth asteroids are identified every dark night. Routine follow-up observations were subsequently acquired from telescopes around the globe, but these began to tell a more worrying story.

“These early observations gave us more information about the asteroid’s path, which we then projected into the future,” said Richard Moissl, ESA’s Head of Planetary Defense.

“We could see its future paths around the Sun, and in 2052 it could come dangerously close to Earth. The more the asteroid was observed, the greater that risk became.”

Observatorio Europeo Austral Telescopio Muy Grande (VLT) Estaba listo y listo. Una vez que el asteroide de 50 metros de altura se aleje de la luz solar, y las condiciones climáticas lo permitan, el VLT de ESO enfocará su espejo de 8 metros en las rocas que desaparecen.

“Tuvimos una pequeña ventana para observar nuestro peligroso asteroide”, explicó Olivier Hainaut, astrónomo de ESO.

“Para colmo, estaba pasando por una zona del cielo con[{” attribute=””>Milky Way just behind. Our small, faint, receding asteroid would have to be found against a backdrop of thousands of stars. These would turn out to be some of the trickiest asteroid observations we have ever made”.

Faintest asteroid ever observed

Over the night of May 24, ESO’s VLT took a series of new images. The data arrived and Olivier and Marco began to process them, stacking subsequent observations on top of each other and removing the background stars: it took some time.

The result? A positive detection of the faintest asteroid ever observed. With a magnitude of 27 on the scale used by astronomers to describe the brightness of objects in the sky, 2021 QM1 was 250 million times fainter than the faintest stars visible to the naked eye from a dark spot. (In this astronomical scale of visible magnitudes, the brighter an object appears the lower the value of its magnitude, while the brightest objects reach negative values, e.g. the Sun is magnitude -27).

Olivier was certain this small blur was in fact an asteroid, and Marco was certain that given its location, it was our asteroid.

Safe at last?

With these new observations, our risky asteroid’s path was refined, ruling out an impact in 2052, and 2021 QM1 was removed from ESA’s risk list. Another 1,377 remain.

More than one million asteroids have been discovered in the Solar System, almost 30 000 of which pass near Earth, with many more expected to be out there. ESA’s Planetary Defence Office, NEOCC and astronomers around the globe are looking up to keep us safe, working together to ensure we know well in advance if an asteroid is discovered on a collision course.

