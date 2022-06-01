Un nuevo descubrimiento revela el por qué de los diferentes colores de Urano y Neptuno

Las observaciones del Observatorio Gemini y otros telescopios revelan una neblina excesiva[{” attribute=””>Uranus makes it paler than Neptune.

Astronomers may now understand why the similar planets Uranus and Neptune have distinctive hues. Researchers constructed a single atmospheric model that matches observations of both planets using observations from the Gemini North telescope, the NASA Infrared Telescope Facility, and the Hubble Space Telescope. The model reveals that excess haze on Uranus accumulates in the planet’s stagnant, sluggish atmosphere, giving it a lighter hue than Neptune.

Los planetas Neptuno y Urano tienen mucho en común: tienen masas, tamaños y composiciones atmosféricas similares, pero sus apariencias son marcadamente diferentes. En longitudes de onda visibles, Neptuno tiene un color visiblemente más azul mientras que Urano tiene un tono cian más pálido. Los astrónomos ahora tienen una explicación de por qué los dos planetas son de color tan diferente.

Una nueva investigación indica que la capa de neblina concentrada que se encuentra en ambos planetas es más gruesa en Urano que una capa similar en Neptuno y “blanquea” la apariencia de Urano más que en Neptuno.[1] Si no hay niebla en ambiente Desde Neptuno y Urano, ambos aparecerán aproximadamente iguales en azul.[2]

Esta conclusión proviene de un modelo[3] que un equipo internacional dirigido por Patrick Irwin, profesor de física planetaria en la Universidad de Oxford, ha desarrollado para describir las capas de aerosoles en las atmósferas de Neptuno y Urano.[4] Investigaciones previas de las atmósferas superiores de estos planetas se han centrado en la apariencia de la atmósfera solo en longitudes de onda específicas. Sin embargo, este nuevo modelo, que se compone de múltiples capas atmosféricas, coincide con las observaciones de ambos planetas en una amplia gama de longitudes de onda. El nuevo modelo también incluye partículas difusas dentro de capas más profundas que anteriormente se pensaba que contenían solo nubes de metano y hielo de sulfuro de hidrógeno.

“Este es el primer modelo que se ajusta sincrónicamente a las observaciones de la luz solar reflejada desde el ultravioleta hasta el infrarrojo cercano”, explicó Irwin, autor principal de un artículo de investigación que presenta este hallazgo en el Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. “También es el primero en explicar la diferencia de color visible entre Urano y Neptuno”.

El modelo del equipo consta de tres capas de aerosoles a diferentes altitudes.[5] La capa principal que afecta a los colores es la capa intermedia, que es una capa de partículas de niebla (referida en el documento como la capa de aerosol-2) que es más gruesa sobre el Urano Del Neptuno. El equipo sospecha que en ambos planetas, el hielo de metano se condensa en las partículas de esta capa, empujando las partículas más profundamente hacia la atmósfera a medida que cae la nieve de metano. Debido a que la atmósfera de Neptuno es más activa y turbulenta que la de Urano, el equipo cree que la atmósfera de Neptuno es más eficiente para desviar las partículas de metano hacia la capa de neblina y producir esa nieve. Esto elimina más neblina y mantiene la capa de neblina de Neptuno más delgada que en Urano, lo que significa que el azul de Neptuno parece ser más fuerte.

Mike Wong, astrónomo de[{” attribute=””>University of California, Berkeley, and a member of the team behind this result. “Explaining the difference in color between Uranus and Neptune was an unexpected bonus!”

To create this model, Irwin’s team analyzed a set of observations of the planets encompassing ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared wavelengths (from 0.3 to 2.5 micrometers) taken with the Near-Infrared Integral Field Spectrometer (NIFS) on the Gemini North telescope near the summit of Maunakea in Hawai‘i — which is part of the international Gemini Observatory, a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab — as well as archival data from the NASA Infrared Telescope Facility, also located in Hawai‘i, and the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

The NIFS instrument on Gemini North was particularly important to this result as it is able to provide spectra — measurements of how bright an object is at different wavelengths — for every point in its field of view. This provided the team with detailed measurements of how reflective both planets’ atmospheres are across both the full disk of the planet and across a range of near-infrared wavelengths.

“The Gemini observatories continue to deliver new insights into the nature of our planetary neighbors,” said Martin Still, Gemini Program Officer at the National Science Foundation. “In this experiment, Gemini North provided a component within a suite of ground- and space-based facilities critical to the detection and characterization of atmospheric hazes.”

The model also helps explain the dark spots that are occasionally visible on Neptune and less commonly detected on Uranus. While astronomers were already aware of the presence of dark spots in the atmospheres of both planets, they didn’t know which aerosol layer was causing these dark spots or why the aerosols at those layers were less reflective. The team’s research sheds light on these questions by showing that a darkening of the deepest layer of their model would produce dark spots similar to those seen on Neptune and perhaps Uranus.

This whitening effect is similar to how clouds in exoplanet atmospheres dull or ‘flatten’ features in the spectra of exoplanets. The red colors of the sunlight scattered from the haze and air molecules are more absorbed by methane molecules in the atmosphere of the planets. This process — referred to as Rayleigh scattering — is what makes skies blue here on Earth (though in Earth’s atmosphere sunlight is mostly scattered by nitrogen molecules rather than hydrogen molecules). Rayleigh scattering occurs predominantly at shorter, bluer wavelengths. An aerosol is a suspension of fine droplets or particles in a gas. Common examples on Earth include mist, soot, smoke, and fog. On Neptune and Uranus, particles produced by sunlight interacting with elements in the atmosphere (photochemical reactions) are responsible for aerosol hazes in these planets’ atmospheres. A scientific model is a computational tool used by scientists to test predictions about a phenomena that would be impossible to do in the real world. The deepest layer (referred to in the paper as the Aerosol-1 layer) is thick and is composed of a mixture of hydrogen sulfide ice and particles produced by the interaction of the planets’ atmospheres with sunlight. The top layer is an extended layer of haze (the Aerosol-3 layer) similar to the middle layer but more tenuous. On Neptune, large methane ice particles also form above this layer.

