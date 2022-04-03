abril 3, 2022

Onu Noticias

Encuentre las últimas noticias, fotos y videos de México. Lea los titulares de última hora de México en Onu Noticias

¡Otro maestro! El telescopio espacial Webb completa la primera alineación de múltiples instrumentos

Izer 4 min ago 2 min read

por NASA
2 de abril de 2022

Telescopio espacial James Webb de la NASA. Crédito: Centro de Vuelo Espacial Goddard de la NASA y Northrop Grumman

Sexta etapa de alineación[{” attribute=””>NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s mirrors to its scientific instruments so they will create the most accurate and focused images possible has concluded. While the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) continues its cooldown, optics teams have successfully aligned the rest of the observatory’s onboard instruments to Webb’s mirrors. Previous alignment efforts were so accurate that the team concluded no additional adjustments to the secondary mirror are necessary until the seventh and final stage, which will involve MIRI when it has fully cooled.

“As a general rule, the commissioning process starts with coarse corrections and then moves into fine corrections. The early secondary mirror coarse corrections, however, were so successful that the fine corrections in the first iteration of Phase Six were unnecessary,” said Chanda Walker, Webb wavefront sensing and control scientist, Ball Aerospace. “This accomplishment was due to many years of planning and great teamwork among the wavefront sensing team.”

Throughout the majority of the alignment process, Webb’s 18 hexagonal mirrors and secondary mirror were focused into alignment to the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument only. Upon completing this most recent step, the observatory is now aligned to the Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS), the Near-Infrared Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS), and the Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec) as well as NIRCam.

Once MIRI fully cools to its cryogenic operating temperature in the weeks ahead, a second multi-instrument alignment will occur to make final adjustments to the instruments and mirrors if needed. When the telescope is fully aligned and able to deliver focused light to each instrument, a key decision meeting will occur to confirm the end of aligning the James Webb Space Telescope. The team will then transition from alignment efforts to commissioning each instrument for scientific operations, which are expected to begin this summer.

READ  Extraños senderos en Texas indican que los saurópodos gigantes caminan solo sobre sus patas delanteras

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

More Stories

2 min read

El Perseverance Rover de la NASA ayuda a los científicos a descubrir vuelos sonoros más lentos en Marte

8 horas ago Izer
2 min read

Astrónomos y entusiastas del espacio en sus exoplanetas favoritos

16 horas ago Izer
3 min read

Mira cómo Rocket Lab pone en órbita 2 satélites BlackSky hoy

1 día ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

730 2022 preenvasado: ¿Cuándo estará disponible?

47 segundos ago Izer
2 min read

Rosa Maria, esposa de Vincenzo Mollica / “Juntos por 50 años después de la fiesta de Jaber”

2 min ago Muhammad
2 min read

¡Otro maestro! El telescopio espacial Webb completa la primera alineación de múltiples instrumentos

4 min ago Izer
4 min read

Udinese – Cagliari En Vivo: 4-1 Serie A 2021/2022. vive el partido

5 min ago Emet