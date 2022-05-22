Las imágenes de alta resolución revelan características desconcertantes en las profundidades del subsuelo

Una nueva investigación dirigida por la Universidad de Cambridge es la primera en obtener una ‘imagen’ detallada de una bolsa de roca inusual en la capa límite con el núcleo de la Tierra, a unos tres mil kilómetros por debajo de la superficie.

La misteriosa región de roca, ubicada casi directamente debajo de las islas hawaianas, es una de varias regiones de muy baja velocidad, llamada así porque las ondas sísmicas se vuelven lentas a medida que pasan a través de ellas.

Investigación publicada en la revista el 19 de mayo de 2022 Comunicaciones de la naturalezaes el primero en revelar en detalle la compleja asimetría interior de uno de estos enclaves, arrojando luz sobre los profundos paisajes interiores de la Tierra y los procesos que operan dentro de ellos.

“De todas las características internas profundas de la Tierra, esta es la más maravillosa y compleja”. – como yo

“De todas las características internas profundas de la Tierra, esta es la más fascinante y compleja. Ahora hemos obtenido la primera evidencia sólida para mostrar su estructura interna: es un verdadero hito en la sismología profunda”, dijo el autor principal Zhi Li, estudiante de doctorado. en el Departamento de Ciencias de la Tierra en Cambridge.

El interior de la Tierra tiene la forma de una cebolla: en el centro está el núcleo de hierro y níquel, rodeado por una gruesa capa conocida como manto, y encima una fina corteza exterior, la corteza sobre la que vivimos. Aunque el manto es una roca sólida, está lo suficientemente caliente como para fluir muy lentamente. Las corrientes de convección interna alimentan el calor a la superficie, provocando el movimiento de las placas tectónicas y alimentando las erupciones volcánicas.

Los científicos utilizan las ondas sísmicas de los terremotos para “ver” lo que hay debajo de la superficie de la Tierra: los ecos y las sombras de estas ondas revelan imágenes similares a las de un radar del interior profundo. Pero hasta hace poco, las “imágenes” de estructuras en el límite entre el núcleo y el manto, una región de interés principal para estudiar el flujo de calor interno de nuestro planeta, eran granulosas y difíciles de interpretar.

Los investigadores utilizaron métodos de modelado numérico de última generación para detectar estructuras a escala de kilómetros en el límite entre el núcleo y el manto. Según el coautor Dr. Kuangdai Leng, quien desarrolló los métodos mientras estaba en[{” attribute=””>University of Oxford, “We are really pushing the limits of modern high-performance computing for elastodynamic simulations, taking advantage of wave symmetries unnoticed or unused before.” Leng, who is currently based at the Science and Technology Facilities Council, says that this means they can improve the resolution of the images by an order of magnitude compared to previous work.

The researchers observed a 40% reduction in the speed of seismic waves traveling at the base of the ultra-low velocity zone beneath Hawaii. This supports existing proposals that the zone contains much more iron than the surrounding rocks – meaning it is denser and more sluggish. “It’s possible that this iron-rich material is a remnant of ancient rocks from Earth’s early history or even that iron might be leaking from the core by an unknown means,” said project lead Dr Sanne Cottaar from Cambridge Earth Sciences.

The research could also help scientists understand what sits beneath and gives rise to volcanic chains like the Hawaiian Islands. Scientists have started to notice a correlation between the location of the descriptively-named hotspot volcanoes, which include Hawaii and Iceland, and the ultra-low velocity zones at the base of the mantle. The origin of hotspot volcanoes has been debated, but the most popular theory suggests that plume-like structures bring hot mantle material all the way from the core-mantle boundary to the surface.

With images of the ultra-low velocity zone beneath Hawaii now in hand, the team can also gather rare physical evidence from what is likely the root of the plume feeding Hawaii. Their observation of dense, iron-rich rock beneath Hawaii would support surface observations. “Basalts erupting from Hawaii have anomalous isotope signatures which could either point to either an early-Earth origin or core leaking, it means some of this dense material piled up at the base must be dragged to the surface,” said Cottaar.

More of the core-mantle boundary now needs to be imaged to understand if all surface hotspots have a pocket of dense material at the base. Where and how the core-mantle boundary can be targeted does depend on where earthquakes occur, and where seismometers are installed to record the waves.

The team’s observations add to a growing body of evidence that Earth’s deep interior is just as variable as its surface. “These low-velocity zones are one of the most intricate features we see at extreme depths – if we expand our search, we are likely to see ever-increasing levels of complexity, both structural and chemical, at the core-mantle boundary,” said Li.

They now plan to apply their techniques to enhance the resolution of imaging of other pockets at the core-mantle boundary, as well as mapping new zones. Eventually, they hope to map the geological landscape across the core-mantle boundary and understand its relationship with the dynamics and evolutionary history of our planet.

Reference: “Kilometer-scale structure on the core–mantle boundary near Hawaii” by Zhi Li, Kuangdai Leng, Jennifer Jenkins and Sanne Cottaar, 19 May 2022, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-30502-5