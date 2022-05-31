mayo 31, 2022

Onu Noticias

Encuentre las últimas noticias, fotos y videos de México. Lea los titulares de última hora de México en Onu Noticias

Hubble captura la cara de la magnífica galaxia espiral grande

Beatriz Davalos 1 hora ago 2 min read

por Centro de Vuelo Espacial Goddard de la NASA
30 de mayo de 2022

La imagen del telescopio espacial Hubble de NGC 3631, una gran espiral de diseño, ubicada a unos 53 millones de años luz de distancia en la dirección de la constelación Ursa Major. Crédito: NASA, ESA, A. Filippenko (Universidad de California – Berkeley), Dr. Arena (Universidad de Arizona); Procesamiento de imágenes: c. Cooper (NASA Goddard/Universidad Católica de América)

Esta foto es de[{” attribute=””>NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope features the Grand Design Spiral, NGC 3631, located approximately 53 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Ursa Major. The “arms” of grand design spirals appear to wind around and into the galaxy’s nucleus.

In contrast to multi-arm and flocculent spirals, which have softer structural elements, a grand design spiral galaxy has obvious and well-defined spiral arms. A grand design galaxy’s spiral arms stretch clearly across the galaxy through many radians and may be seen over a considerable proportion of the galaxy’s radius.

Close inspection of NGC 3631’s grand spiral arms reveals dark dust lanes and bright star-forming regions along the inner part of the spiral arms. Star formation in spirals is similar to a traffic jam on the interstate. Like cars on the highway, slower-moving matter in the spiral’s disk creates a bottleneck, concentrating star-forming gas and dust along the inner part of their spiral arms. This traffic jam of matter can get so dense that it gravitationally collapses, creating new stars (seen here seen in bright blue-white).

The image uses data collected from Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys. The color blue represents visible wavelengths of blue light, and the color orange represents infrared light.

READ  Tenemos nuestro mejor vistazo hasta ahora a los misteriosos ORC (circuitos de radio individuales) en el espacio

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

More Stories

3 min read

Los pronósticos de nubes muestran dónde el cielo sería ideal para una posible lluvia de meteoritos o tormenta de meteoritos

9 horas ago Beatriz Davalos
4 min read

Las lluvias de meteoros Tau Herculids pueden iluminar el cielo nocturno sobre América del Norte

17 horas ago Beatriz Davalos
3 min read

Impresionantes nuevas lluvias de meteoritos de Tau Hercules pueden iluminar los cielos de América del Norte

1 día ago Beatriz Davalos

You may have missed

1 min read

Corsport: Ospina espera que el Real Madrid reciba un contrato en México

1 hora ago Roque Casillas
3 min read

Récord de inflación europeo, las bolsas de valores están cayendo. Crudo sube tras acuerdo de la Unión Europea

1 hora ago Beatriz Davalos
3 min read

Cumbre y fracaso episodio 21

1 hora ago Adelaida Cardo
2 min read

Hubble captura la cara de la magnífica galaxia espiral grande

1 hora ago Beatriz Davalos