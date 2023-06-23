La paradoja de la distribución de la materia oscura

Los astrofísicos han descubierto que los “grupos” de materia oscura en el universo son 0,76, un número que entra en conflicto con el valor del fondo cósmico de microondas de 0,83, lo que indica posibles errores o un modelo cosmológico incompleto. La investigación utilizó datos del programa estratégico Hyper Suprime-Cam de Subaru y seguirá investigando esta discrepancia enmascarada.

Un equipo internacional de astrofísicos y cosmólogos de varios institutos, incluidos NAOJ y el Instituto Kavli de Física y Matemáticas del Universo, presentó un conjunto de cinco documentos que miden el valor de los “grupos” de materia oscura en el universo, conocidos por cosmólogos como x 8 . El valor informado es 0,76, que está en línea con los valores encontrados por otras encuestas de lentes gravitacionales al observar el universo relativamente reciente, pero no es consistente con un valor de 0,83 derivado del fondo cósmico de microondas, que se remonta a cuando el universo era. Alrededor de 380.000 años. La brecha entre estos dos valores es pequeña, pero no parece ser accidental. Lo más probable es que haya un error desconocido hasta ahora en una de estas dos medidas o que el modelo cosmológico estándar esté incompleto de una manera interesante.

El modelo estándar de nuestro universo está definido por unos pocos números: la tasa de expansión del universo, que es una medida de cuán densa es la materia oscura (S). 8 ), las contribuciones relativas de los constituyentes del universo (materia, materia oscura y energía oscura), la densidad general del universo y una cantidad técnica que describe cómo se relaciona la aglomeración del universo a gran escala con la de pequeña escala. Los cosmólogos están ansiosos por probar este modelo restringiendo estos números de varias maneras, como observar las fluctuaciones en el fondo cósmico de microondas, modelar la historia de expansión del universo o medir el agrupamiento del universo en un pasado relativamente reciente.

Un equipo dirigido por astrónomos de Kavli IPMU, Universidad de Tokio,[{” attribute=””>Nagoya University, Princeton University, and the astronomical communities of Japan and Taiwan, spent the past year teasing out the secrets of the most elusive material, dark matter, using sophisticated computer simulations and data from the first three years of the Hyper Suprime-Cam Subaru Strategic Program (HSC-SSP). The observation program used one of the most powerful astronomical cameras in the world, Hyper Suprime-Cam (HSC) mounted on the Subaru Telescope. The HSC-SSP data that the research team used covers about 420 square degrees of the sky, about the equivalent of 2000 full moons.

Clumps of dark matter distort the light of distant galaxies through weak gravitational lensing, a phenomenon predicted by Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity. This distortion is a really small effect; the shape of a single galaxy is distorted by an imperceptible amount. But the team measured the distortion with quite high precision by combining the measurements for 25 million faint galaxies that are billions of light-years away. Then, the team measured the clumpiness of the Universe today (Figure 3).

The discrepancy between the S 8 values of HSC-SSP and the Planck satellite is very subtle. The team thinks that the measurement was done correctly and carefully. And the statistics show that there’s only a one in 20 probability that the difference is just due to chance, which is compelling but not completely definitive. The team will further pursue this compelling inconsistency using the full HSC-SSP data set and refined methods. The team might discover something new about the Universe, so please stay tuned.

