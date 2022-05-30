Impresionantes nuevas lluvias de meteoritos de Tau Hercules pueden iluminar los cielos de América del Norte

Los astrónomos están entusiasmados con la posibilidad de nuevas lluvias de meteoritos el 30 y 31 de mayo, se espera que la lluvia tau Hércules alcance su punto máximo en la noche del 30 de mayo y en la madrugada del 31 de mayo.

En 1930, los observadores alemanes Arnold Schwassmann y Arno Arthur Wachmann descubrieron un cometa conocido como 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, o “SW3”, que orbitaba alrededor del Sol cada 5,4 años. Debido a que es tan débil, SW3 no se volvió a ver hasta finales de la década de 1970, pareciendo muy normal hasta 1995, cuando los astrónomos se dieron cuenta de que el cometa se había vuelto unas 600 veces más brillante y pasó de ser una mancha tenue a ser visible a simple vista a medida que pasaba. . Luego de una mayor investigación, los astrónomos se dieron cuenta de que SW3 se había roto en varios pedazos, esparciendo escombros en su camino orbital. Cuando regresamos en 2006, eran aproximadamente 70 piezas, y desde entonces ha continuado rompiéndose aún más.

Si nos alcanza este año, los escombros SW3 golpearán la atmósfera de la Tierra muy lentamente, viajando a 10 millas por segundo, lo que significa meteoritos mucho más livianos que los pertenecientes a eta Aquariids. Pero los observadores de estrellas en América del Norte tomaron nota especial este año porque la radiación tau Hércules estará alta en el cielo nocturno en el momento pico esperado. Aún mejor, la luna es nueva, por lo que no habrá luz de luna para lavar los meteoritos débiles.

"Este sería un evento de todo o nada. Si los escombros de SW3 viajaban a más de 220 millas por hora cuando se separó del cometa, podríamos ver una buena lluvia de meteoritos", dijo Bill Cook, quien dirige

All the excitement from astronomers and the public has sparked a lot of information about the tau Herculids. Some has been accurate, and some has not.

We get excited about meteor showers, too! But sometimes events like this don’t live up to expectations – it happened with the 2019 Alpha Monocerotid shower, for example. And some astronomers predict a dazzling display of tau Herculids could be “hit or miss.”

So, we’re encouraging eager skywatchers to channel their inner scientists, and look beyond the headlines. Here are the facts:

On the night of May 30 into the early morning of May 31, Earth will pass through the debris trails of a broken comet called 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or SW3.

The comet, which broke into large fragments back in 1995, won’t reach this point in its orbit until August.

If the fragments from were ejected with speeds greater than twice the normal speeds—fast enough to reach Earth—we might get a meteor shower.

Spitzer observations published in 2009 indicate that at least some fragments are moving fast enough. This is one reason why astronomers are excited.

If a meteor shower does occur, the tau Herculids move slowly by meteor standards – they will be faint.

Observers in North America under clear, dark skies have the best chance of seeing a tau Herculid shower. The peak time to watch is around 1 a.m. on the East Coast or 10 p.m. on the West Coast.

We can’t be certain what we’ll see. We can only hope it’s spectacular.