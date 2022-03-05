Haz volar tu nombre gratis alrededor de la luna en la misión Artemis I de la NASA

Agregue su nombre aquí para incluirlo en una unidad flash que volará a bordo del Artemis I.

Artemis I será la primera prueba de vuelo no tripulado del cohete Space Launch System y la nave espacial Orion. ¡El viaje allana el camino para el aterrizaje de la primera mujer y la primera persona de color en la luna!

Rellena el formulario aquí: Envía tu nombre con Artemis

Todos los ojos estarán puestos en el histórico Complejo de Lanzamiento 39B y el Sistema de Lanzamiento Espacial (SLS) de Orión. SLS) lift off for the first time from NASA's modernized Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will demonstrate our commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.

Artemis I will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.