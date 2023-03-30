Detección de un agujero negro supermasivo con una masa de 30 mil millones de términos solares a través del fenómeno de flexión de la luz

Un equipo de astrónomos ha descubierto uno de los agujeros negros más grandes jamás descubiertos, aprovechando un fenómeno llamado lente gravitacional.

Gravedad curvilínea de la luz

El equipo, dirigido por la Universidad de Durham en el Reino Unido, utilizó lentes gravitacionales, donde una galaxia en primer plano dobla y magnifica la luz de un objeto distante, y las simulaciones de supercomputadoras en las instalaciones DiRAC HPC permitieron al equipo examinar de cerca cómo la luz es doblada por un agujero negro. dentro de una galaxia a cientos de kilómetros de distancia, a millones de años luz de la Tierra.

El equipo simuló la luz viajando a través del universo cientos de miles de veces, con cada simulación involucrando una masa diferente.

30 billion times the mass of our Sun

When the researchers included an ultramassive black hole in one of their simulations, the path taken by the light from the faraway galaxy to reach Earth matched the path seen in real images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

What the team had found was an ultramassive black hole, an object over 30 billion times the mass of our Sun, in the foreground galaxy – a scale rarely seen by astronomers.

This is the first black hole found using gravitational lensing and the findings were published today (March 29) in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.



Un video que muestra cómo los astrónomos usaron lentes gravitacionales para descubrir un agujero negro de 30 mil millones de veces la masa del Sol en una galaxia a 2 mil millones de años luz de distancia. Crédito: Universidad de Durham

Mirando hacia atrás en el tiempo cósmico

La mayoría de los agujeros negros más grandes que conocemos están en un estado activo, ya que la materia que se acerca al agujero negro se calienta y libera energía en forma de luz, rayos X y otras radiaciones.

Las lentes gravitacionales permiten estudiar agujeros negros inactivos, lo que actualmente no es posible en galaxias distantes. Este enfoque podría permitir a los astrónomos detectar agujeros negros inactivos que son más masivos de lo que se pensaba anteriormente e investigar cómo se vuelven tan masivos.

La historia de este mismo descubrimiento comenzó en 2004 cuando el profesor Alastair Edge, astrónomo de la Universidad de Durham, notó un arco gigante de una lente gravitacional al revisar las imágenes del SGS.

Avance rápido 19 años y con la ayuda de algunas fotos de muy alta resolución de

Exploring the mysteries of black holes

The team hopes that this is the first step in enabling a deeper exploration of the mysteries of black holes, and that future large-scale telescopes will help astronomers study even more distant black holes to learn more about their size and scale.

Reference: “Abell 1201: detection of an ultramassive black hole in a strong gravitational lens” by J W Nightingale, Russell J Smith, Qiuhan He, Conor M O’Riordan, Jacob A Kegerreis, Aristeidis Amvrosiadis, Alastair C Edge, Amy Etherington, Richard G Hayes, Ash Kelly, John R Lucey and Richard J Massey, 29 March 2023, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stad587

The research was supported by the UK Space Agency, the Royal Society, the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), and the European Research Council.

This work used both the DiRAC Data Intensive Service (CSD3) and the DiRAC Memory Intensive Service (COSMA8), hosted by University of Cambridge and Durham University on behalf of the DiRAC High-Performance Computing facility.