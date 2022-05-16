Introduction:

Al Noor Orchard, Lahore’s next best lifestyle housing scheme, is located in Bazar Sharaqpur Shareef Road opposite Al-Raziq Garden, main Jaranwala Road, Lahore. This society is the ideal housing scheme for people who want to live every moment to the fullest in Pakistan.

This gated community provides the finest living in the most beautiful location in the city at the best price. T is an affordable & wondrous residential project spanning over 40 acres of premium land. It is a gated community with luxurious facilities and amenities at residents’ doorsteps.

Read More : https://kingdomvalley.net/

Al Noor Orchard Owners and Developers:

The Al Noor Orchard owners and developers are the respectful urbanist group, Al Noor Orchards. After a series of successful initiatives, developers brainstormed the idea for Al Noor Orchard Lahore.

Al Jalil developers were involved in Lahore’s real estate sector for over 20 years. Al Noor Orchard offers international standards that will be met to provide investors with the best living environment.

Al Noor Orchard Lahore NOC:

Al Noor Orchard No Objection Certificate is officially approved by the Lahore Development Authorities (LDA). LDA/DMP1/SKP/913 refers to the Al Noor Orchard NOC number. It can be accessed via the LDA webpage.

Read More : https://blueworldcityisb.pk/

Al Noor Orchard Location:

Al Noor Orchard is located near the Ring Road and Main Sharaqpur Road, close to the Motorway. It’s easily accessible and near everything in the city. Al Noor Orchard map shows that the distance between the Thokar Niaz Baig interchange and the Al Noor Orchard location could be less than 10 minutes. On the other hand, it takes just 3 minutes to travel between Al Noor Orchard housing plan and Faizpur Interchange.

Accessibility Points:

Al Noor Orchard Master Plan:

The Al Noor Orchard master plan spans over 40 acres of Lahore’s premium land. The residential society is divided into five blocks: A, B, C, D, and West Marina Block. These blocks are intended to offer plot sizes of 3, 5, 10, or 1 Kanal.

Read More : https://nova-city.com.pk/

Al Noor Orchard plots commercial of 4 Marla and Al Noor Orchard houses for sale of 3,5 and 5 Marla is also available. The Al Noor Orchard map includes mosques, societies’ offices, apartments, and other structures.

Al Noor Orchard Payment Plan:

The Al Noor Orchard payment plan is considerately designed by the owners of the residential society. A payment plan is one of the most important aspects of any housing society.

3 Marla for PKR 1.700,000.

5 Marla for PKR 2,650,000

10 Marla for PKR 4600,000

1 Kanal for the PKR7.500,000

2 Kanal for PKR 1,000,000

4 Marla for PKR 1.13-1.43 Crore

Salient Features:

Following are the salient features offered in the residential society:

The main entrance to the Egyptian theme

Largest LDA approved the project in Lahore West

Main boulevard measuring 210 feet wide

24-hour mobile security and CCTV surveillance

Streets must be at least 35 feet wide underground

Uninterrupted power supply

Family Parks with Lush Greenery

Plants for Water Filtration

Sports complex

Abu Bakar Siddiq Jamia Masjid

Playgrounds for children

Club for the Community

Emergency Healthcare Services

Public library

Trafalgar Square Commercial Zone.

“Introvertido. Pionero del tocino. Defensor del café. Estudiante profesional. Devoto amante de Internet”.