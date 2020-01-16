Modelo ONU: MUNIO 2020
enero 22 @ 8:00 am - enero 25 @ 5:00 pm550pesos
Institución:
Instituto Oriente de Puebla A.C.
Nivel Académico:
Bachillerato
Comités:
General Assembly
Security Council
Economic and Social Council
Human Rights Council
International Court of Justice
United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women
World Health Organization
Emergency Security Council
International Olympic Committee
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
Consejo de Crisis
Cámara de Senadores
Fonds des Nations Unies pour l´Enfance
Contacto:
Juan Pablo Callejas Román
Email: munio@ioriente.edu.mx
Responsable técnico:
José Anastasio Godínez González