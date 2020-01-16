« Todos los Eventos

Modelo ONU: MUNIO 2020

enero 22 @ 8:00 am - enero 25 @ 5:00 pm

550pesos

Institución:

Instituto Oriente de Puebla A.C.

Nivel Académico:

Bachillerato

Comités:

General Assembly
Security Council
Economic and Social Council
Human Rights Council
International Court of Justice
United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women
World Health Organization
Emergency Security Council
International Olympic Committee
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
Consejo de Crisis
Cámara de Senadores
Fonds des Nations Unies pour l´Enfance

Contacto:

Juan Pablo Callejas Román

Email: munio@ioriente.edu.mx

Responsable técnico:

José Anastasio Godínez González

Email: jose.godinez@iorienteedu.onmicrosoft.com

Detalles

Comienza:
enero 22 @ 8:00 am
Finaliza:
enero 25 @ 5:00 pm
Precio:
550pesos
Categoría del Evento:
Etiquetas del Evento:
, , ,
Web:
https://designmunio2020.wixsite.com/instituto-oriente

Organizador

Instituto Oriente de Puebla A.C.
Teléfono:
222-2450100
Correo electrónico:
munio@ioriente.edu.mx
Web:
http://www.ioriente.edu.mx/

Local

Instituto Oriente de Puebla A.C.
Av. San Francisco No. 1401, Col. Jardines de San Manuel
Puebla, Puebla 72570 México + Google Map
Teléfono:
222 2450100
Web:
http://www.ioriente.edu.mx/

